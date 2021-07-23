These Sussex colleges will receive £7m for skills training in sustainable industries

Some of the funding will go towards electric vehicle training centres (Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash) SUS-210723-120259001

The funding is from the Department for Education’s Strategic Development Fund which is being distributed across the country to support colleges, with a focus on long-term skills and priorities of local areas.

A consortium of colleges led by Chichester College Group (CCG) includes Bexhill College, BHASVIC, College of Richard Collyer, East Sussex College Group, Greater Brighton Metropolitan Group (GB Met), Plumpton College and Varndean College.

They will work together to deliver five projects:

Shelagh Legrave, chief executive at Chichester College Group, soon to be the FE Commissioner

- Alternative energy and hydrogen technologies (led by CCG)

- Land management strategies and practices for environmental land management schemes (led by Plumpton College, with Brinsbury College)

- Electric vehicle training centres (led by GB Met)

- Decarbonisation academies in Sussex (led by East Sussex College Group)

- Establishing carbon literacy and sustainability awareness (led by BHASVIC).

Shelagh Legrave CBE, chief executive of the Chichester College Group, said: “This is a fantastic boost for skills training and development across the whole Sussex region.

“Businesses have been struggling to recruit people with the right skills, and while colleges do a fantastic job in skills training, there are some industry gaps where the right equipment or expertise may not be available to deliver the best training.

“Working collaboratively with partners at other colleges across the whole of the Sussex region reflects the need to develop a region-wide approach to improving skills-training and will hugely benefit young people and employers in our local areas.”

Dr Tim Strickland, consultant chief executive of FE Sussex added: “All our member colleges are proud to have been selected to be part of this large scale multi-faceted project, the development of which shows the advantages of working together for the benefit of students and employers.