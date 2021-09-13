This is following the recent monitoring visit to Thomas Bennett Community College on July 8, a third visit during the last academic year 2020-2021.

Stuart Smith, headteacher of Thomas Bennett Community College said: “This is excellent news and confirms that our hard work over the last two years is paying off and that we are on the right trajectory to reach the ‘Good school’ status very soon.”

“The content of the report is extremely positive and the HMI Ms Miller’s findings state that we have made ‘since the last section 5 inspection, we made rapid improvements to ensure that we are providing pupils with a broad and ambitious curriculum."

Thomas Bennett Community College has received top marks from Ofsted after said that leaders and those responsible for governance are taking effective action in order for the school to become a good school. Picture by Steve Robards

In the report, Ofsted also confirms that:

Pupils can clearly and confidently talk about what they have enjoyed learning across a range of subjects.

The school has a clear focus on making sure that every pupil, regardless of their starting point, can read with confidence.

Since January 2019, Thomas Bennett Community College has seen a number of significant improvements such as the continued increase in student numbers, GCSE and A-Level examination results and the quality of teaching.

Dr Karen Roberts, CEO of the Kemnal Academies Trust added: "We are delighted with the rapid progress that Thomas Bennett Community College has made under Stuart Smith's leadership.

"This report is a strong vindication of the Trust's belief in the College and of the hard work and dedication of the staff and students.

"A college that the community can take pride in, as it goes from strength to strength."