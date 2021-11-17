Ambulance service across Sussex declares ‘critical incident’
The ambulance service that covers Sussex has issued a ‘critical incident’ this morning.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 9:30 am
According to a social media post from South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) the service had a ‘significant IT issue’ last night (Tuesday, November 16).
The post said, “We have declared a critical incident this morning – 17 Nov 2021.
“Staff are working extremely hard as we continue to respond to patients.
“We would ask that you consider alternatives to 999, inc NHS 111 online, unless absolutely essential.”