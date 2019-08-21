Burgess Hill nursing home inspected by watchdog ‘addressing all the issues raised’

A Burgess Hill nursing home which has been told to improve by a health watchdog is ‘addressing all the issues raised’.

Firgrove nursing home in Keymer Road was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on May 21, and was given an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.

The CQC report, which has since been published, said the nursing home remained in ‘special measures’ following an ‘inadequate’ rating at its last inspection.

Responding to the CQC report, Raaj Lallchand, company director, said: “We continue to improve the service, first by addressing the concerns on the key care standards.

“We have recently recruited new nurses and care support staff to replace temporary agency staff and have a new stable team to ensure continuity of care.

“There is now a robust staff training programme to cope with changes in the residents’ personal circumstances and the residents care plans are more person-centered.”

He said the service had recruited two activity co-ordinators to ‘ensure that there are a variety of recreational and social activities every day to promote the psychological and social well-being of residents’.

He added that the nursing home was setting up a board of voluntary governors recruited from the community and close relatives of residents to advise, monitor and evaluate the performance of the service.

Heidi Garwood, manager at the nursing home, said she was happy with the changes and that things were ‘finally getting more robust’.

“The safety and the high standard of care at the home continues,” she said, adding that activities had been brought in to the home which had ‘made a huge impact to residents’ social needs’.

The CQC report said although improvements had been made in some areas of practice, they were not yet embedded and sustained and four breaches of regulations were found.

Risks to people were not always effectively assessed and managed, it said, however people described staff as ‘kind and caring’.