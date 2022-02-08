Campaign to raise awareness of sexual assault referral centres launches in Brighton and Crawley

The awareness campaign, which has launched at the start of Sexual Assault and Sexual Awareness Week (February 7-12), highlights these vital NHS support services, which are available for anyone who has been raped, sexually assaulted or abused, regardless of when the incident happened, with centres in every county across the region offering specialist, practical, medical and emotional support 24/7.

Sussex has SARCs in Brighton and Crawley.

The new research from an England-wide survey also reveals that 44% of people from the South East don’t know or aren’t sure where to get help if they had been sexually assaulted or abused.

A new NHS campaign has launched today to raise awareness of sexual assault referral centres, as new data reveals nearly a quarter of people who were surveyed in the South East say they have been a victim of sexual assault or abuse

Nearly a quarter of people (23%) from the South East say they have been sexually assaulted or abused.

Nearly two thirds (63%) of people from the South East who say they were sexually assaulted did not seek help from any organisation or service.

Less than a third (only 27%) are aware that the NHS provide a service for this.

More than a third of people from the South East (37%) cite fear of being believed as the biggest barrier to not accessing support services after experiencing sexual assault.

A powerful new film has been released as part of the campaign, addressing common questions and concerns many people face after experiencing sexual assault, abuse or rape – including not knowing who to turn to or what to do.

The film features individuals searching online for support and directs them to sexual assault referral centres as their first point of call.

Caroline Reid, director responsible for working with partners to provide SARC services across the South East, said: "Sexual assault or abuse can happen to anyone. It may be a one-off event or happen repeatedly.

"Today the NHS is making it clear that working with Police and other partners, we are here, and you can turn to us for medical, emotional or practical support at your nearest sexual assault referral centre.

"With thousands not coming forward for help, this campaign is vital to make sure people know that services are available to them.

"We are here to support anyone who has experienced rape, sexual assault or abuse, regardless of when the incident happened."

Sexual assault referral centres provide a safe space and dedicated care for people who have been raped, sexually assaulted or abused.

If you have been raped, sexually assaulted or abused and don't know where to turn, search 'sexual assault referral centres' to find out more or visit www.nhs.uk/SARCs to find your nearest service.

Dr Sheila Paul, clinical lead, Thames Valley Sexual Assault Service, said: "I am so pleased to be supporting this new campaign raising awareness of vital sexual assault services in the South East.

"Sexual assault referral centres are staffed by health and wellbeing professionals who are here for anyone who has experienced sexual assault, abuse or sexual exploitation of any kind.