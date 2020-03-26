Childline shares tips on how to talk to children about the coronavirus situation

At a time of uncertainity such as this it can be worrying and unnerving.

As a parent you may also be concerned about how to address questions and queries your child may have.

Since January Childline has seen a steady increase in the number of calls from children concerned about the coronavirus, and with schools shut for the foreseeable future this is likely to increase.

Childline spokesperson Emma Motherwell, said: “We are currently experiencing unprecedented times with the worldwide spread of Covid-19.

“The outbreak has changed the way we live our lives and for many adults, this is an extremely overwhelming time.

“However, there are lots of children who are also feeling stressed and anxious.”

One girl told Childline: “This virus has brought my anxiety up more than anything else in my life. Everyone is saying we’re going to die from it, we’re going to run out of food, or we’re going to go into a lockdown.”*

Emma shares her advice for any parents unsure of how to talk to their children about the situation.

“With 24/7 news coverage and disruption to their normal routine, this is an unsettling time for many young people. If you know a child who is feeling overwhelmed about the spread of the coronavirus then we have advice on how to support them.

“Firstly, you should have a calm, open and informed discussion with your child about what they already know. They may have heard or read things in the news or seen information on social media and they may be wondering how this will impact them

“Before starting this conversation, reassure them you will listen to their concerns and that they will have your full attention.

“When they’ve finished, calmly explain the facts of the situation. You can find these through NHS and World Health Organisation sites, with advice on what we know about the virus and how to help protect yourself from it. It’s important to be honest and tailor what you say to their maturity.

“Finally, Childline is always there to support children and any young person worried about the coronavirus can use Childline’s online message boards to talk to other young people about how they’re feeling. They can also draw pictures and play games to relax and have fun.

“Or they can speak to a trained Childline counsellor for free using the Childline website, or by calling 0800 1111.”

* All names and potentially identifying details have been changed to protect the identity of the child or young person. Quotes are created from real Childline contacts but are not necessarily direct quotes from the young person.

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: "Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role."

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.