Citizens Advice in West Sussex to hold online lung cancer awareness event

Many of the symptoms of lung cancer may be ignored especially currently due to similarities with Covid-19, resulting in a later diagnosis.

With residents in low-income areas or from ethnically diverse backgrounds being more likely to be diagnosed later, Citizens Advice in West Sussex are taking action.

On Wednesday, September 8 at 6.30pm to 8pm, Citizens Advice in West Sussex will host an event on Zoom to help you understand more about lung cancer and where support is available should you ever need it.

Citizens Advice in West Sussex will hold a lung cancer awareness event on Zoom next week. Picture by Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

By learning more about lung cancer, you could spot symptoms in loved ones and encourage them to see their doctor.

The more people are aware of the symptoms of lung cancer, the earlier people will be diagnosed, leading to a greater prognosis.

The event will include:

• An introduction to the project

• A chance to talk to a Lung Cancer Specialist

• Advice on support available to patients

• A lung cancer survivor shares his story

• What you can do to help

• Q&A