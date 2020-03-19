Coronavirus: Alzheimer’s Society temporarily suspends all face to face and group services

The Alzheimer’s Society has temporarily suspended all face to face and group services with immediate effect.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak the charity has replaced the services with telephone support.

News

A spokesman for the Alzheimer’s Society said: “We take the health and safety of all our service users, staff and volunteers very seriously.

“These are unprecedented times - Alzheimer’s Society is continually monitoring the evolving situation and following the latest Government advice with regards to our services and events.

“In light of the most recent Government issued guidance, we have made the decision to temporarily suspend all our face to face and group services with immediate effect – we are replacing these with telephone support, increasing this to ensure we support people’s well-being through isolation.”

It’s important to stop the coronavirus, the charity said, but it added that it was concerned a period of isolation could be ‘extremely detrimental’ for people living with dementia.

The spokesman said: “We are therefore looking at how to best stay in touch and support people affected by dementia during this time and continue some of our services such as Singing for the Brain, remotely and safely, and will be communicating those plans as soon as we can.

“We’re still here for anyone affected by dementia. Our Dementia Connect Support Line remains open on 0333 150 3456 every day and we are exploring ways we can extend the hours we’re available.

“Dementia Talking Point our online community, where people affected by dementia can receive valuable support, can be accessed online for free, night or day, through our website alzheimers.org.uk.”

For up to date information on dementia and services, please visit the society’s website or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.