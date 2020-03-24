Coronavirus: Bluebell Railway appeals for donations during pandemic shutdown

Bluebell Railway has launched an appeal for donations to help preserve the heritage steam railway during the coronavirus outbreak.

The railway closed on Friday (March 20) to protect the health of its staff, volunteers and visitors in the current pandemic.

Read more about the closure by clicking here.

It is now appealing for donations to help support its work during the closure.

A Bluebell Railway spokesman said: “Many thousands of people enjoy the Bluebell Railway every year from steam train enthusiasts to families looking for a day out.

“We are preserving the best of a bygone era for future generations and any money people donate will help to ensure the railway can continue to do that when it reopens.”

The railway set up a donations site so supporters can continue to contribute. The site can be found here: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/support-bluebell.

The ‘Support the Bluebell Railway’ appeal site said: “The Bluebell Railway, along with many other businesses in the leisure and heritage sector, has been forced to close to visitors due to the current pandemic.

“Coming after the early part of the year when trains are not running, our finances are already at their lowest ebb.

“We are therefore appealing for donations to help keep the essential services of the railway running at a time when, unexpectedly, we have no income.

“In spite of our large volunteer workforce, we are also one of the largest employers in Mid Sussex, and we have many ongoing costs and expenses which do not stop when we’re not running trains.”