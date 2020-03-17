Coronavirus: British Airways Run Gatwick postpone running events

Upcoming British Airways Run Gatwick events have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The running events set to take place in eight weeks time have been rescheduled as a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A statement from Run Gatwick said: “In light of the fast moving developments around COVID-19, regretfully we have taken the decision this weekend to postpone the event.

“Whilst we are extremely disappointed for us and all of you who have been training, our first priority is always to protect the health and well-being of our runners, volunteers, partners and the wider community and this is coupled with the need to not put additional pressure on our local and emergency services.”

Sunday, October 18 is the current revised date for Run Gatwick and entries will be automatically carried over to the new date so there is no action for participants to take.

The statement said: “We know you may have some questions particularly around deferrals and transfers, so please bear with us over the coming days as we want to ensure a streamlined and consistent response to you all.

“Updates will be emailed directly and posted on the Run Gatwick website and our social media channels.

“Please could we ask you to wait for those updates rather than emailing or asking for updates via social media, this will really help our small team in these difficult circumstances.

“Our running and local community are incredibly supportive and we’d like to thank you in advance for your patience, understanding and continued support whilst we work on new plans to deliver a fantastic event experience for everyone in October.”

Updates can be read at the Run Gatwick website at rungatwick.com.