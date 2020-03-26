Coronavirus: Coastguard tells people to stay away from beaches

Her Majesty’s Coastguard has urged people follow Government advice and stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

People are still going to the coast and beach despite Government warnings to stay at home because of COVID-19, a Coastguard spokesman said.

HM Coastguard is urging people not to visit beaches

He added the Coastguard was receiving a number of calls reporting groups of people on beaches across the UK.

Pete Mizen, assistant director for HM Coastguard, said: “The rules are very simple and can be found on the Government website. Stay at home. The risk of spreading Coronavirus is huge and while you might be okay, the person you give it to may not.

“And if you get into trouble and have to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard, you’re then putting frontline emergency responders at risk of COVID-19 too.

“At this time of the year the beaches aren’t lifeguarded which is a double risk to you and our emergency responders. Help us to help you. Stay at home.”