Coronavirus: Crawley arts venue The Hawth considering ‘plan of action’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

Crawley arts venue The Hawth is considering its options amid concerns about public spaces during the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from The Hawth published today (March 17) at 12noon said: “As you can imagine at this time we want to make sure that we put out a clear and correct message for our customers and those we work with.

“The Hawth is currently working on a plan of action and as soon as we have more news we will share it with you.”

The Hawth’s announcement followed a statement yesterday (March 16), which said that the arts venue planned to stay open.

This previous statement said: “Given the ever-changing nature of the situation, we will endeavour to keep our customers up to date with the latest information via our website, therefore please check back regularly. Thank you for your ongoing support.”

Several shows have been postponed, including Francis Rossi, Kama Sci-fi, Richard Franks, the Crawley Community Awards, and Forward Motion.

The Much Ado Nothing and Further Adventures of Dolittle tours have been cancelled.

The Hawth’s comment came shortly after The Capitol in Horsham closed its doors ‘for the foreseeable future’ to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

