Coronavirus: Crawley Down residents organising support network for community

A team of Crawley Down residents are mobilising to help support vulnerable members of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two residents shared an image of the #viralkindness postcard on the local Facebook group for Crawley Down, after seeing the postcard in the national news.

Hayley Pratt and Lisa Scott shared with other residents the image of the postcard, which can be posted through people’s doors to offer them help such as picking up shopping or making a friendly phone call to anyone who is feeling lonely in isolation.

This postcard, which is currently going viral on social media, can be seen here.

Hayley and Lisa suggested that it would be good to do something similar in Crawley Down.

People responded, agreeing with the suggestion, and a committee member of the Crawley Down Residents’ Association got in contact with Hayley and Lisa to suggest doing something more coordinated as a community.

As a result, the residents’ association, which currently has about 315 households registered, is working with All Saints’ Church to establish a support network for those at particular risk.

The Crawley Down Support Network will consist of a group of volunteers who will help those who are unable to help themselves.

So far, 55 people along with the 12 members of the committee have come forward to volunteer their time.

Andrew Metcalfe, chairman of the association, said: “The whole thing’s been set up to help in the coming weeks.

“We hope to have a phone line available soon so that people can call with requests for support, whether that be help collecting shopping or anything else.”

The help the Crawley Down Support Network can offer will depend on the numbers of volunteers that can give time to the project.

Andrew said: “We’re currently getting organised and we hope to have the network operational within a week.

“We’re coordinating efforts with the church and hope to have a flyer going through the door of every house in the village alongside the parish magazine.”

Those who would like to get involved are invited to get in contact via the Crawley Down Residents’ Association website.