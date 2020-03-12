Coronavirus: Crawley GP surgery carrying out precautionary deep clean due to suspected case

A Crawley GP surgery is carrying out a precautionary deep clean due to a suspected coronavirus case.

A spokeswoman for Bewbush Medical Centre in Bewbush Place said the surgery is closed this morning, March 12, while the clean is carried out but it is expected to reopen this afternoon.

Bewbush Medical Centre, photo courtesy of Google Streetview

She added: “[It is a] precautionary measure as a result of a suspected coronavirus case.”

There have so far been three confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Sussex and 456 cases in the UK, according to Public Health England.

The latest figures show there had been six deaths as of 9am yesterday (March 11).

Crawley CCG has been approached for comment.

