A GP surgery has reportedly closed for a deep clean following a suspected case of coronavirus.

MyLondon reported that the Bewbush Medical Centre, on Bewbush Place, closed today (March 11) after a person reported having symptoms of COVID-19.

This paper called the surgery for confirmation, and a receptionist said she had been told not to comment until the GP manager returned tomorrow morning (March 12).