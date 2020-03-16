Coronavirus: Crawley open house and food bank continuing services

Crawley Open House and Food Bank Partnership are continuing operations with some extra precautionary measures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

From today (March 16), the open house will be operating an initial telephone service for anyone who has accommodation, after which appointments may subsequently be offered.

It will still be open for street homeless clients from 10am to 2pm.

The hostel will remain open as usual, and collections for the food bank are still needed.

The Crawley Food Bank Partnership is operated by Crawley Open House along with The Easter Team, a charity that serves people who are homeless or in need in and around Crawley.

It is a challenging period for the food bank as restrictions on purchasing household staples have meant that supplies for the house are more difficult to come by.

Donations are still needed.

A representative of Crawley Open House suggests that members of the public check the website, which can be found at crawleyopenhouse.co.uk/coronavirus, for regular updates about operations at the open house and food bank.

Updates will also be posted on the Open House Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.