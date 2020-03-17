Coronavirus: Crawley school to partially close

A school in Crawley has announced it is to partially close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Holy Trinity Church of England Secondary School issued a statement to parents and carers today, March 17, from headteacher Rev. C Millwood.

Holy Trinity in Crawley. Photo courtes of Google Streetview

He said: “With the change in advice regarding self-isolation yesterday and its impact on staffing levels in the school, I have had to take the following decisions:

“The Year 10 Parents Consultation Evening on Tuesday March 24 will be postponed to later in the year.

“With effect from Wednesday March 18 and until further notice, there will be a partial closure of the school with the school closed to Years 8 and 9. Students will be provided with work through Show my Homework and will not be coded as absent.

“I wish to assure you that I have not taken this decision lightly and I am aware that it places additional pressure on families at this challenging time. In order to support families for whom this partial closure presents a particular problem we will be running a skeleton staff in school for the year group.

“This will be to look after the children of any parents who simply have to work for financial reasons or because they are in key professions in this current crisis such as medical or policing and are not comfortable leaving their child at home or with other friends/relatives. We are very happy to receive children under these circumstances, but must stress that they come with parental consent and will not be taught normal lessons.

“They will be supervised (from 8.45am to 3.10pm if required or for part of the day in liaison with parents) whilst completing their school closure plan work in the same way as other students are doing at home.

“Any students in this category should come to the Refectory at the start of the day to be registered.”

He added that students who get free school meals in year eight and nine and other years if it is necessary to close for them will be able to come during lunch period only to get their meal.

This is from 12.25pm to 12.55pm this week and next week 13.20pm to 13.55pm

Rev Millwood said: “Students doing this must come to main reception to register on arrival and return there to sign out at the end of lunch before going home.”

Year 11 and 13 students will be prioritised due to their exams, he added.

Rev Millwood said: “It is possible there will need to be further partial closures moving forward – I will send an update on a daily basis with any changes. I would also encourage you to listen to the daily update from our Prime Minister which could include changes in guidance. You will appreciate staff are very stretched and I would therefore ask that you only visit the school in an emergency.

“I regret we are not able to provide work for students individually or to collect items for students who are unwell.”