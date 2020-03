A Crawley store has said it is ‘here to support the community’ after it was criticised for increasing the prices of some products.

Parvesh Hallan, owner of Hallan Cash and Carry, said the store’s prices had increased because the supply chain has become more expensive.

Hallan Cash and Carry. Photo: Google Streetview

He added: “We work on a fair prices policy across the board.

“We have introduced limits on certain products for a fair supply for all, including those who cannot afford to stockpile.”