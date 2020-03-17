Coronavirus: here’s how you can get help in Pound Hill

The Pound Hill community has pulled together in a time of crisis as residents look to protect and help their neighbours.

A scheme aiming to offer support to vulnerable and elderly people in the Pound Hill neighbourhood has been launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook users in the area used the platform to offer their assistance to those in the community who are self-isolating or need some support.

The launch of Pound Hill Area Neighbourly Team Support (PANTS) was announced on the Facebook page Positive News and Events in Pound Hill and Sounding Area.

Daniel Woodard, a member of the 21 strong group, said: “The idea was started by a group of like-minded people in the neighbourhood who went onto Facebook offering people in the locality help if they were self-isolating.

“They may be elderly, have underlying health issues or anxiety has taken over in a time when there’s so much panic and negativity.

“The help could be to top up supplies, post mail, walk the dog or anything similar.

“It was also intended as a call to anyone that had, perhaps ‘overstocked’ in a panic response to redistribute via donations to those that might need it should they wish.”

Along with his family, Daniel went to local houses posting flyers to let people know there is a support network in place in the Pound Hill area.

Daniel said: “Obviously with so much worrying news about Covid-19 and the impact it is having and will have on our society, it’s good to have some positivity to try and offset the negativity.”

Get in contact with PANTS via the contact email pants.crawley@outlook.com