Coronavirus: Horley foodbank closes to keep clients and donors safe

Horley foodbank has closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clients and donors have been advised that the foodbank will remain closed until the social distancing measures have been relaxed.

A post on the foodbank’s Facebook page said: “We recognise that the timing of this is dreadful.

“Please rest assured that the foodbank management team are in continuous contact and monitoring the situation closely.

“As soon as we are able to open our doors again, we will get straight back to the business of supporting Horley families.

For more information, visit the Horley foodbank Facebook page.

Crawley foodbank partnership remains open, although it is requested that those visiting or donating to the foodbank telephones ahead on 01293 447702 to inform organisers of their visit so proper precautions can be taken.