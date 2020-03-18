Coronavirus: housebuilder donation scheme set to help groups working with the over 70s

A housebuilder has announced that its community group donation scheme will focus solely on supporting groups that work with the over-70s for the foreseeable future.

Persimmon Homes Thames Valley launched its Community Champions project with a view to helping community groups, charities and good causes across West Sussex, as well as Hampshire, Surrey, and Berkshire with two donations of up to £1,000 made locally every month.

However, the housebuilder has decided that pensioners are currently in most need of support due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The change of direction will come into effect from April, and will continue until further notice. The March donations will be open to all community groups, in line with previous months.

Ben Felton, director in charge of Persimmon Homes Thames Valley, said: “We have always believed in supporting the communities where we build, especially grassroot activities, and we hope people understand our desire now to specifically support the over 70s at this time.”

To apply to Community Champions, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.