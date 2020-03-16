Coronavirus: How Crawley is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

Public places across Crawley are putting precautionary measures in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A number of venues across the area told the Observer they were operating as usual during the COVID-19 pandemic, although representatives advised members of the public to maintain good hygiene.

Isaiah Fapuro, County Mall Shopping Centre representative, said: “Customer safety is our number-one concern at County Mall, and that remains unchanged with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have employed a greater frequency of cleaning operations in the mall floor and across amenities, and encourage shoppers to follow WHO advice on observing good hygiene.

“We will be following government advice on the management of public spaces as and when this comes through.”

K2 Crawley leisure centre is also open as usual, but have increased the number of cleaning supplies for use by members of the public.

Stuart Mills, area contract manager at Everyone Active, which operates K2 Crawley, said: “Following information from Public Health England, we are advising all members and customers to familiarise themselves with the advice on coronavirus by referring to our posters in the reception and changing areas of our facilities.

“Colleagues are also carrying out regular health, safety and cleanliness checks and are ensuring all touch-point surfaces are cleaned regularly.

“We are also increasing our supply of anti-bacterial soap, hand and surface anti-bacterial spray, and paper towels available within our gyms and are asking all customers to wipe down any equipment they have used.

“Everyone Active is continuously monitoring the ongoing updates and guidance offered by Public Health England and the NHS. We are also asking our colleagues to follow the ongoing advice.

“We’d just like to emphasise that staying active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle should remain a priority for our colleagues and members.

“For more information, please visit everyoneactive.com/coronavirus.”

Crawley Borough Council is currently operating as usual, although this may change in accordance with government guidelines.

However, the council has recommended that residents sign up to myCrawley so they do not need to come into the town hall, and have asked people avoid coming in unless they have an appointment.

Allan Hambly, communications manager at Crawley Borough Council, said: “On myCrawley you can get instant access to rubbish and recycling updates, all of our forms (personalised with your details for fast filling once you’ve signed up) and your Council Tax account to view balances and bills and manage your payments, instalments and discounts.

“Our information for residents and businesses is on our website.”

The website offers information on symptoms and prevention, and offers advice for local businesses.

A public meeting at Elim Church about plans for 10,000 homes west of Ifield has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here: crawleyobserver.co.uk/news/politics/talk-ifield-meeting-on-plans-for-10-000-homes-postponed-1-9265407.

A decision on the upcoming British Airways Run Gatwick events is due to be made today, while the Crawley Community Awards scheduled for this evening (March 16) has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is hoped the awards will be rearranged for later in the year. Read more here: crawleyobserver.co.uk/health/coronavirus-crawley-community-awards-postponed-1-9265620.

A volunteer at Crawley Museum confirmed there had been no downturn in visitors and no additional precautions put in place.

Crawley Down Residents’ Association has mobilised to support vulnerable members of the community, working with All Saints’ Church to establish a support network for those at particular risk. The Crawley Down Support Network will consist of a group of volunteers who will help those who are unable to help themselves.

Those who would like to get involved are invited to get in contact via the Crawley Down Residents Association website.