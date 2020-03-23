Coronavirus: Nando's close all UK restaurants including seven in Sussex

Nando’s has closed all of its restaurants in the UK ‘until further notice’ as the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate.

The chicken restaurant chain has 422 sites across the UK, including seven in Sussex — Chichester, Crawley, Horsham, Eastbourne, Brighton (two) and Hove

It comes after the government last week ordered all restaurants to shut but Prime Minister Boris Johnson did say take away services would still be allowed.

A statement from Nando’s read: "The health and safety of our customers and team is our highest priority.

"We have decided that the best course of action right now is to temporarily close our restaurants until further notice.

"We will keep you updated on our channels. We’ll see you soon."

McDonald’s also announced that all its restaurants in the UK will close indefinitely by 7pm on Monday evening. The fast-food chain had previously made its takeaway and drive-thru services still available.

Costa Coffee has taken a similar step in order to help limit the spread of coronavirus, closing all stores from this evening, but the company's chief executive said Costa would do its best to keep stores open in hospitals, where it will continue to provide free takeaway coffee for the next two weeks to NHS workers. Wherever possible, Costa Express machines will also be available.

