Coronavirus: Sussex school sends hundreds of pupils home as a preventative measure

A Sussex school has announced it is sending hundreds of pupils home as a preventative measure after the coronavirus outbreak.

Christ’s Hospital in Horsham said the current school term will finish at 3pm today for all pupils except those taking public exams this summer.

Some 240 pupils from years 11 and 13 will remain at the school with around 660 from the other years being sent home, a spokeswoman said.

The term was originally planned to end at the end of March.

In a statement, the spokeswoman added: “The school takes its responsibility for the safety and welfare of its pupils and staff extremely seriously.

“In order to minimise the risk of an outbreak of Covid-19 in our boarding community, parents have been informed that the current term will finish at 3pm today for all pupils apart from those taking public examinations this summer.”

But the spokeswoman confirmed there have been no cases of Covid-19 at the school.

She added: “This is a preventative measure to ensure the continued safety of all pupils in our care.

“Pupils will be provided with learning materials and be able to contact their teachers while they are at home.”

The school plans to reopen as normal after the Easter break, which is expected to be on April 19 or 20.

But the spokeswoman said this would be subject to the coronavirus situation at the time.

