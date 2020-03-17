Coronavirus: The Capitol in Horsham closes its doors ‘for the foreseeable future’

The Capitol has announced it is to close as a result of the government advice over tackling the spread of coronavirus.

The theatre, cinema and cafe has published a statement confirming the decision which will see the venue close its doors until the end of April.

The statement said: “Following official government advice issued on Monday, March 16, which stipulates that people should avoid public buildings to help slow the spread of coronavirus, we regret to announce that The Capitol will be closed from Tuesday, March 17 for the foreseeable future.

“We are automatically refunding all tickets bought for scheduled screenings and productions from March 17 until April 30. We will review future bookings and refunds as the situation continues.

“Over the coming weeks, we will continue to update the public as the situation changes, sharing current government and NHS advice. For updates on the situation as it develops please head to: www.horsham.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus.”

Julian Bird, chief executive of SOLT and UK Theatre which is the UK’s leading membership organisation for theatre and the performing arts, said: “We are extremely grateful to all of our audiences who have continued to support us for as long as they can, and to theatre staff across the country who have worked so hard in recent weeks to ensure the safety and enjoyment of audiences.

“Closing venues is not a decision that is taken lightly, and we know that this will have a severe impact on many of the 290,000 individuals working in our industry.

“In these uncertain times, SOLT and UK Theatre remain committed to helping provide vital support for those in need, and hope we are able to welcome audiences back to our theatres before too long.”

The Capitol’s statement gave the following advice for customers who already have tickets for screenings and productions during the closure period.

It said:

• Our customers do not need to do anything as everything will be processed automatically.

• Refunds will be made to the credit/debit card with which you made your booking.

• Depending on your card provider, the refund could take up to 10 days to appear in your account

• You will receive an email confirmation to confirm the refund has been processed.

• If you have not supplied an email address, you will receive a phone call to confirm.

• If you paid with cash, then our Box Office will contact you to arrange a refund.

• Ticketholders are asked to bear in mind that our customer service team is currently extremely busy, so please do not contact Box Office unless the matter is urgent.