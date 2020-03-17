Coronavirus: The Hawth Theatre in Crawley to close

The Hawth Theatre has announced its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The theatre in Crawley said all events, classes, screenings, shows and any other activities scheduled to take place will be suspended from this evening (Tuesday, March 17) until further notice.

The Hawth Theatre has closed until further notice. Photo: Google Street View

It comes after the government advised on Monday afternoon that the public avoid 'non essential' contact with others. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and social venues.

A spokesperson for The Hawth said: "We understand that this decision comes as a disappointment, but ultimately we all want to protect the health and safety of our communities and we believe this is the correct decision to make.

"With regards to tickets and refunds, we are dealing with each show on an individual basis in consultation with the promoters and agents and for those of you with tickets, we will be in touch as soon as possible.

"Please be assured that we are working as quickly as possible to understand the implications of this closure and to put the appropriate steps in place."

The Hawth asked that customers 'refrain from contacting our box office team or visiting the venue'.

"It is currently unclear how long the theatre will need to remain closed," the spokesperson added.

"However we will be consulting with industry bodies and the government in the coming days and provide an update as soon as possible.

"For now, we would like to thank you for your understanding and patience, and to recognise the incredible efforts and support of our producers, partners and customers over this difficult period."