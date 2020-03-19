Coronavirus: West Sussex holiday park explains why it is still open following concerns from residents

Bunn Leisure has explained why the holiday park remains open during the coronavirus pandemic.

As Covid-19 continues to spread around the globe, residents in Selsey, near Chichester, have been concerned that Bunn Leisure is still welcoming guests from across the country.

Bunn Leisure's managing director said the health and safety of guests and employees 'is our number one priority'. Photo: Google Street View

In a statement today (Thursday, March 19), managing director Mark Seaton said the health and safety of guests and employees 'is our number one priority', adding: "We are mindful that many of our team employees are locally based and need and want to remain gainfully employed in these challenging times."

Mr Seaton said the holiday park is reviewing all current government guidelines 'that relate to the leisure industry' and will 'continue to monitor and implement' the latest advice.

Outlining the precautions being taken, he said: "We have enhanced the cleaning procedures across our site and initiated team-wide briefings on hygiene and interaction.

"This includes social distancing, a ban on handshaking and the provision of sturdy closable bins, hand sanitiser gels, tissues, printed NHS advice information hand outs and thermometers.

"Visiting guests are reminded of the government’s specific advice around family circumstances, overseas travel and self-isolation. To further assist our guests, we are facilitating date changes to bookings on request by individual customers.

"We aim to service the needs of our guests and look after our employees while adhering to government guidelines.”

Have you read?: Coronavirus: ASK and Prezzo close all UK branches — 13 restaurants in Sussex affected



Coronavirus: Temporary closure of all Clarks-owned stores confirmed



Coronavirus: Butlin's in Bognor Regis to close temporarily