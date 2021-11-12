A total of 16,266 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 12 (Friday), up from 16,166 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 14,462 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 14,239.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 38,900 over the period, to 9,487,302.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 14,462 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 14,239

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 215 people had died in the area by November 12 (Friday) – up from 214 on Thursday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 18,521 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 75,232 people had received both jabs by November 11 (Thursday) – 71 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.