A total of 17,357 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 23 (Tuesday), up from 17,244 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 15,432 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 14,893.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 42,482 over the period, to 9,932,408.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 15,432 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 14,893

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 218 people had died in the area by November 23 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 18,666 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.