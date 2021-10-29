A total of 14,988 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 28 (Thursday), up from 14,874 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 13,326 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 13,435.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,006 over the period, to 8,936,155.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 211 people had died in the area by October 28 (Thursday) – up from 210 on Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 18,273 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 75,039 people had received both jabs by October 27 (Wednesday) – 70 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.