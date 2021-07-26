122 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Crawley, official figures show

A total of 9,916 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 26 (Monday), up from 9,794 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 8,821 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 8,872.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 84,323 over the period, to 5,722,298.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 202 people had died in the area by July 26 (Monday) – up from 201 on Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 17,403 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower than as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three in five people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 59,461 people had received both jabs by July 25 (Sunday) – 61% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 70% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.