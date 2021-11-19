A total of 16,923 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 19 (Friday), up from 16,798 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 15,046 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 14,644.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 44,237 over the period, to 9,766,153.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 217 people had died in the area by November 19 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 18,621 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.