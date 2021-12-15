A total of 19,844 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 15 (Wednesday), up from 19,706 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 17,643 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 16,523.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 77,741 over the period, to 11,010,286.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 222 people had died in the area by December 15 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 18,960 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 76,671 people had received both jabs by December 14 (Tuesday) – 72% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.