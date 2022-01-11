A total of 26,606 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 11 (Tuesday), up from 26,433 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 23,655 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 22,051.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 115,280 over the period, to 14,732,594.

Changes to testing rules mean that from January 6 in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, and January 11 in England, people with a positive lateral flow test need to report their result and self-isolate, but do not need to take a confirmatory PCR test unless they develop symptoms.

Cases identified through a rapid lateral flow test are currently only included in case counts for England and Northern Ireland.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 225 people had died in the area by January 11 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 19,345 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 78,002 people had received both jabs by January 10 (Monday) – 73% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.