A total of 20,222 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 17 (Friday), up from 20,045 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 17,979 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 16,805.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 92,503 over the period, to 11,190,354.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 17,979 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 16,805

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 222 people had died in the area by December 17 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 18,986 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 76,743 people had received both jabs by December 16 (Thursday) – 72% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.