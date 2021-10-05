A total of 13,407 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 4 (Monday), up from 13,223 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 11,920 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 11,941.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 11,920 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 11,941.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 93,311 over the period, to 7,934,936.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 209 people had died in the area by October 4 (Monday) – up from 208 on Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 18,033 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

A delay from one data source has resulted in a "small impact" on the national total number of deaths reported today, according to a notice on the coronavirus dashboard.

It added any additional deaths will be included in tomorrow's update.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

Vaccination uptake for the UK has been suspended to allow developers to work on a solution to include 12 to 15-year-olds.