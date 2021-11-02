A total of 15,378 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 1 (Monday), up from 15,104 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 13,673 cases per 100,000 people, the same as the England average.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 118,075 over the period, to 9,097,311.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 211 people had died in the area by November 1 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

However, data was not received from NHS England on Monday so the number of deaths in England was lower than expected.

They were among 18,308 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 75,105 people had received both jabs by October 31 (Sunday) – 70 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.