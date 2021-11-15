A total of 16,556 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 15 (Monday), up from 16,266 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 14,720 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 14,403.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 113,067 over the period, to 9,600,369.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 216 people had died in the area by November 15 (Monday) – up from 215 on Friday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 18,548 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 75,346 people had received both jabs by November 14 (Sunday) – 71 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.