A total of 17,244 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 22 (Monday), up from 16,923 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 15,332 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 14,828.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 123,773 over the period, to 9,889,926.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 218 people had died in the area by November 22 (Monday) – up from 217 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 18,641 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 75,563 people had received both jabs by November 21 (Sunday) – 71% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.