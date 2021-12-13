A total of 19,624 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 13 (Monday), up from 19,287 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 17,448 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 16,309.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 154,303 over the period, to 10,873,468.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 17,448 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 16,309

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 222 people had died in the area by December 13 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 18,928 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 76,592 people had received both jabs by December 12 (Sunday) – 72% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.