A total of 25,117 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 5 (Wednesday), up from 24,772 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 22,331 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 20,701.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 193,814 over the period, to 13,835,334.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 225 people had died in the area by January 5 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 19,230 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Today’s death figures include a backlog of hospital deaths reported overnight by NHS England, covering the period January 1 to 4.