42 further coronavirus cases in Crawley, official figures show

A total of 12,148 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 8 (Wednesday), up from 12,106 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 10,801 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,792.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 10,801 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,792.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 38,486 over the period, to 7,094,592.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 207 people had died in the area by September 8 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 17,758 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 70,338 people had received both jabs by September 7 (Tuesday) – 70% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.