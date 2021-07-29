44 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Crawley, official figures show

A total of 10,032 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 29 (Thursday), up from 9,988 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 8,925 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 8,998.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 30,633 over the period, to 5,801,561.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 203 people had died in the area by July 29 (Thursday) – up from 202 on Wednesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 17,424 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 60,395 people had received both jabs by July 28 (Wednesday) – 62% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 71% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.