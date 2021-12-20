A total of 20,710 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 20 (Monday), up from 20,222 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 18,413 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 17,208.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 262,767 over the period, to 11,453,121.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 223 people had died in the area by December 20 (Monday) – up from 222 on Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 19,010 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 76,995 people had received both jabs by December 19 (Sunday) – 72% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.