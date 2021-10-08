49 further coronavirus cases in Crawley, official figures show

A total of 13,550 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 7 (Thursday), up from 13,501 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 12,047 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 12,105.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,730 over the period, to 8,046,390.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 209 people had died in the area by October 7 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 18,056 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,098 people had received both jabs by October 6 (Wednesday) – 70% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 78% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

The rates of vaccination uptake have now been updated to include those aged 12 to 15.