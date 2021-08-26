59 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Crawley

A total of 11,546 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 26 (Thursday), up from 11,487 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 10,266 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,193.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 37,962 over the period, to 6,628,709.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 10,266 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,193

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 206 people had died in the area by August 26 (Thursday) – up from 205 on Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 17,640 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 67,936 people had received both jabs by August 25 (Wednesday) – 70 per cent of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 77 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.