A total of 26,433 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 10 (Monday), up from 25,768 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 23,501 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 21,875.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 424,086 over the period, to 14,617,314.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 225 people had died in the area by January 10 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 19,310 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 77,976 people had received both jabs by January 9 (Sunday) – 73% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.