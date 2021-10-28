A total of 14,874 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 27 (Wednesday), up from 14,799 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 13,224 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 13,376.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 43,922 over the period, to 8,897,149.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 210 people had died in the area by October 27 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 18,262 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,964 people had received both jabs by October 26 (Tuesday) – 70 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.