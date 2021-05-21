A third of people in Crawley fully vaccinated against Covid-19

NHS data shows 30,056 people had received both jabs by May 16 – 34 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 25,496 were aged 40 and over – 50 per cent of the age group.

It means 4,560 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses.

A third of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas for residents who have received at least one dose.

Across Crawley, 67 per cent of those aged 16 and over have received their first jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Pound Hill, with 74.9 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Maidenbower East and Worth, 71.9 per cent

3) Tilgate, 70.8 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Manor Royal and Northgate, 59.2 per cent

2) Broadfield East, 61.2 per cent

3) Broadfield West, 61.2 per cent

Across England, 17.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 16 – 38 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 15.1 million people aged 40 and over – 53 per cent of the age group.