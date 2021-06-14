It is expected that coronavirus restrictions will stay in place for another four weeks after the initial 21 June ‘unlocking’ date.

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 7 out of 13 saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.

Now as the country looks set to stay with some restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 01 and 8 June.

Although cases have risen in seven neighbourhoods, two - Southgate and Broadfield West 0- has seen a fall in cases.

1. Broadfield East Broadfield East has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 67%, from 33.4 to 55.7

2. Manor Royal and Northgate Manor Royal and Northgate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from 0 to 26.4.

3. Maidenbower West and Furnace Green Maidenbower West and Furnace Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from 0 to 43.5.

4. Bewbush Bewbush has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from 0 to 39.