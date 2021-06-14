As the 21 June ‘unlocking’ is delayed here are the Crawley areas where Covid infections rose and dropped in the first week of June
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a delay to the easing of lockdown restrictions in England tonight.
It is expected that coronavirus restrictions will stay in place for another four weeks after the initial 21 June ‘unlocking’ date.
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show 7 out of 13 saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.
Now as the country looks set to stay with some restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 01 and 8 June.
Although cases have risen in seven neighbourhoods, two - Southgate and Broadfield West 0- has seen a fall in cases.